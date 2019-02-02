Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Suzanne McCreadie. View Sign

ERIE - Suzanne R. McCreadie, 90, formerly of Bradford, and Arcadia, Fla., passed away Thursday (Jan. 31, 2019) in New Smyrna Beach, Fla.

Born on Oct. 6, 1928, in Woodland, she was the daughter of the late Charles R. Palmer and Kathryn Young Palmer. On May 7, 1947, she married I. Allan McCreadie Sr., who preceded her in death in 1998.

She was a graduate of Clearfield High School. She was employed at Producer's Bank, Ventron, and Time Warner Cable, in Bradford. After moving to Florida in the early 1980s, she was employed by DeSoto County Mental Health before retiring.

Suzanne was a long-time member of the Asbury Methodist Church in Bradford, the Orak Grotto, the Order of the Eastern Star, the Bradford Stroke Group, the Nocatee United Methodist Church, the VFW Auxiliary, and many other civic and charitable organizations. She was an ardent supporter of her sons playing baseball, football, and softball. Suzanne could play cards, bingo, and do crossword puzzles with the best of them, and her love of games has been passed to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. The same can be said for her love of music. Her hand-knitted Christmas stockings and needlepoint tablecloths and napkins are things her grandchildren and great-grandchildren will always treasure, as they were specially created for each and every one of them with love.

Surviving are her sons, James W. (Donna) McCreadie, Charles P. (Deborah) McCreadie, and daughter-in-law Samantha; grandchildren, Nicole (Carl), Justin (Mandie), Michael (Desirae), Matthew (Amanda), Joshua (Caitlin), Steven and Aaron; and thirteen great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Allan, she was preceded in death by her son, I. Allan McCreadie Jr., and a sister, Vida Joyce Neal.

Arrangements are being handled by the National Cremation Society in Florida. There will be no visitation, and interment will be at a later date in the Bradford Cemetery, Woodland.

Memorials may be made to a with the family's sincere gratitude.

