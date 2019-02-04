ROULETTE - Tracy R. Tucker, 48, of Lanninger Creek Road, passed away Thursday (Jan. 31, 2019) in Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tracy Tucker.
Born Oct. 9, 1970, in Coudersport, she was a daughter of Kenneth R. and Jolene C. Connolly Perry. On June 20, 1998, in Roulette, she married Randall F. Tucker, who survives.
Tracy was a longtime resident of the area and attended Northern Potter High School for several years, and graduated from Coudersport High School, class of 1988.
Mrs. Tucker worked for UPMC Cole, Port Allegany Health Center as a medical technician.
Tracy was secretary of the Roulette Chamber of Commerce, enjoyed crafting, but most of all loved being with her two grandchildren, and her beloved two dogs.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Randall, are three sons, Uriah J. Perry of Coudersport, Levi D. Perry of Roulette and Kendall R. Perry of Troy, Pa.; a stepson, Jeremy F. (Nikki) Tucker of Port Allegany; a granddaughter, Delanie Perry; a grandson, Jaxson Perry; two sisters, Danielle (Jeff) Long of Lockwood, N.Y., and Kelli J. Snyder of Roulette; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Friends will be received from 1-2 p.m. Feb. 23, 2019 in the Roulette Fire Department Social Hall, where a celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m.
Memorials can be made to the Roulette Fire Department or Roulette Chamber of Commerce.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.
Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
(814) 642-2363
Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 4 to Feb. 11, 2019