Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William McAninch. View Sign

JOHNSONBURG - William E. "Bill" "Snitcher" McAninch, 65, of 635 Second Ave., Johnsonburg, died Monday (Feb. 4, 2019) at his residence following a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

He was born Dec. 5, 1953, in Ridgway, a son of Charles "Bill" and Emma Rhines McAninch. On Nov. 5, 1977, in Sacred Heart Church, St. Marys, he married Nancy Clark, who survives.

In addition to his wife at home, he is survived by his father, Charles "Bill" McAninch of Wilcox; three children, Ryan and Kevin McAninch both at home, and Sarah (Nathan) Parana of Johnsonburg; two grandchildren, Bryce Johnson and Bentley Parana; four siblings, Michael (Patti) McAninch of Albuquerque, N.M., Scott (Kristina) McAninch of Wilcox, Kandi McAninch and Mike Severance of Johnsonburg, and Lynn Groeger and Steve Mann of Johnsonburg; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death by his mother.

Friends will be received at the Anthony F. Ferragine Funeral Home, 401 Chestnut St., Johnsonburg, from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10 a.m. Friday at Holy Rosary Church, Johnsonburg, with the Rev. David J. Wilson, pastor, as celebrant. Burial will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery.

If desired, memorial contributions should be made to Penn Highlands Community Nurses-Home Hospice, 757 Johnsonburg Road, Ste. 200, St. Marys, PA 15857

Share your condolences at JOHNSONBURG - William E. "Bill" "Snitcher" McAninch, 65, of 635 Second Ave., Johnsonburg, died Monday (Feb. 4, 2019) at his residence following a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.He was born Dec. 5, 1953, in Ridgway, a son of Charles "Bill" and Emma Rhines McAninch. On Nov. 5, 1977, in Sacred Heart Church, St. Marys, he married Nancy Clark, who survives.In addition to his wife at home, he is survived by his father, Charles "Bill" McAninch of Wilcox; three children, Ryan and Kevin McAninch both at home, and Sarah (Nathan) Parana of Johnsonburg; two grandchildren, Bryce Johnson and Bentley Parana; four siblings, Michael (Patti) McAninch of Albuquerque, N.M., Scott (Kristina) McAninch of Wilcox, Kandi McAninch and Mike Severance of Johnsonburg, and Lynn Groeger and Steve Mann of Johnsonburg; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.He was preceded in death by his mother.Friends will be received at the Anthony F. Ferragine Funeral Home, 401 Chestnut St., Johnsonburg, from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10 a.m. Friday at Holy Rosary Church, Johnsonburg, with the Rev. David J. Wilson, pastor, as celebrant. Burial will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery.If desired, memorial contributions should be made to Penn Highlands Community Nurses-Home Hospice, 757 Johnsonburg Road, Ste. 200, St. Marys, PA 15857Share your condolences at www.ferraginefuneralhome.com Funeral Home Ferragine Funeral Home - Johnsonburg

401 Chestnut Street

Johnsonburg , PA 15845

(814) 965-2797 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 6 to Feb. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Bradford Era Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close