JOHNSONBURG - William E. "Bill" "Snitcher" McAninch, 65, of 635 Second Ave., Johnsonburg, died Monday (Feb. 4, 2019) at his residence following a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.
He was born Dec. 5, 1953, in Ridgway, a son of Charles "Bill" and Emma Rhines McAninch. On Nov. 5, 1977, in Sacred Heart Church, St. Marys, he married Nancy Clark, who survives.
In addition to his wife at home, he is survived by his father, Charles "Bill" McAninch of Wilcox; three children, Ryan and Kevin McAninch both at home, and Sarah (Nathan) Parana of Johnsonburg; two grandchildren, Bryce Johnson and Bentley Parana; four siblings, Michael (Patti) McAninch of Albuquerque, N.M., Scott (Kristina) McAninch of Wilcox, Kandi McAninch and Mike Severance of Johnsonburg, and Lynn Groeger and Steve Mann of Johnsonburg; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
Friends will be received at the Anthony F. Ferragine Funeral Home, 401 Chestnut St., Johnsonburg, from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10 a.m. Friday at Holy Rosary Church, Johnsonburg, with the Rev. David J. Wilson, pastor, as celebrant. Burial will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions should be made to Penn Highlands Community Nurses-Home Hospice, 757 Johnsonburg Road, Ste. 200, St. Marys, PA 15857
Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 6 to Feb. 13, 2019