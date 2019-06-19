|
|
CLARKE, Elsie Jean 22.11.1925 - 11.6.2019 Beloved wife of Jimmy (dec). Loved mother of Ken, Helen, Greg, Sheryl and Paul and their families. "In Our Hearts Forever" Elsie's family and friends are invited to attend her service at St Andrew's Church, Braidwood on Friday 21st June 2019 commencing at 11am, then followed by interment at the Old Cemetery Braidwood. In lieu of flowers can you please make a donation to the Braidwood Hospital. Tobin Brothers Funerals (02) 6297 1546
Published in Braidwood Times on June 19, 2019