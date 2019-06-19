Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie CLARKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie Jean CLARKE

Notice Condolences

Elsie Jean CLARKE Notice
CLARKE, Elsie Jean 22.11.1925 - 11.6.2019 Beloved wife of Jimmy (dec). Loved mother of Ken, Helen, Greg, Sheryl and Paul and their families. "In Our Hearts Forever" Elsie's family and friends are invited to attend her service at St Andrew's Church, Braidwood on Friday 21st June 2019 commencing at 11am, then followed by interment at the Old Cemetery Braidwood. In lieu of flowers can you please make a donation to the Braidwood Hospital. Tobin Brothers Funerals (02) 6297 1546
Published in Braidwood Times on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.