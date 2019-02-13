|
|
BYRNES, Gloria Marjorie 6.9.1937 - 7.2.2019 Late of Braidwood Nursing Home and formerly of 6 Mile Flat Braidwood. Beloved wife of Keith (dec). Devoted mother of Patrick, Lynnette, Sally, Jenny and David and loved sister of Grace and all their families. "Safe in the arms of Jesus" Marj.'s family and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial at St Bede's Catholic Church, Braidwood on Friday 15th February 2019 commencing at 2pm, followed by interment at the Braidwood Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the TCH Oncology Unit would be appreciated. Tobin Brothers Funerals (02) 6297 1546
Published in Braidwood Times on Feb. 13, 2019