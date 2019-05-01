Home
Robert Barry CANTWELL

Notice

Robert Barry CANTWELL Notice
CANTWELL Robert Barry 'Barry'



22nd April 2019

After a long and courageous battle

Late of Mulloon

Beloved husband of Marlene

Much loved father of Janet and Stephen,

and their partners.

Cherished son of Robert & Jennifer

(both dec)

Much loved by his second mother Merredene

Loving brother to Melissa

Son-in-law of Ruth and Brother-in-law to

Noelene and Ian



Aged 55 years



Barry's funeral service will be held in

Queanbeyan Anglican Church,

39 Rutledge Street, Queanbeyan on

Friday 3rd May 2019 at 1.30pm

Thence for burial at

Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery

Relatives and friends are invited to attend

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made

at the service for

'Rise Above' - Cancer Council



Published in Braidwood Times on May 1, 2019
