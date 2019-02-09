|
Alan Dieffenbach was born on August 29, 1937 in Englewood, NJ, to Charles and Agnes (Merkel) Dieffenbach. He graduated from Tenafly High School in Tenafly, NJ, in 1955. He went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree (with honors in History) from Wesleyan University in 1959 and a Master of Arts in Teaching (History) from Oberlin College in 1961.
Mr. Dieffenbach had a varied career which took him for extended stays in several parts of the United States as well as overseas assignments in Nepal and the Yemen Arab Republic. His first full-time job was as a Smokejumper in Montana and Idaho. After earning his MAT degree, he taught in secondary schools in Salt Lake City, UT, and New York State.
In 1964, Mr. Dieffenbach accepted a assignment as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Nepal. During his first two years in Nepal he served as an instructor at a small college in Tansen, a town in the middle hills of the country, at that time a long day's walk from the nearest roadhead.
Having developed a deep affection for the country, Mr. Dieffenbach jumped at the chance to join the Peace Corps Nepal staff, an assignment which took him to many remote areas of the country. During this period he joined with several other Peace Corps Volunteers in a failed attempt to climb Tukche Peak, a then unclimbed himal in the central part of the country.
Returning to the United States, Dieffenbach joined the staff of the dean of men's office at Oberlin College. After two and a half years at Oberlin, Nepal again beckoned, this time as part of New ERA, a joint Nepali/American research and training organization. It was while on this assignment that he met and married Vishnu Maya Tamang.
Back in the United States, the Dieffenbachs settled in Providence, RI where Dieffenbach worked with a human services planning agency. He became particularly involved with the Southeast Asian refugee communities. The Dieffenbachs took a year off from their Providences to work in the Yemen Arab Republic, as executive officer with a USAID funded water project.
A few years after returning to Providence the Dieffenbachs relocated one more time to Brattleboro where they purchased the Upper Crust Bakery, a business they operated until retirement.
Dieffenbach is survived by two stepsons, Raju Tamang of Martinsburg, WV, and Rabin Tamang of Andover, MA and a cousin, Ruth Heller of Dallas, TX
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Feb. 9, 2019