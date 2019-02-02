Home

Atamaniuk Funeral Home
40 Terrace Street
Brattleboro, VT 05301
802-254-8183
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brattleboro Eagles Club
54 Chickering Drive
Brattleboro, VT
View Map
Alonzo B. Kaiser Jr.

Alonzo B. Kaiser Jr. Obituary
Dummerston - Alonzo "Al" Kaiser Jr. of Dummerston, VT passed away peacefully on January 28th, 2019 at the Jack Byrne Center at Dartmouth- Hitchcock. By his side during his courageous fight with cancer was his wife of 35 years, Karen Kaiser.

Al leaves behind his daughter, Jessica McNulty and husband Sean; his son, Jason Houle and wife Amanda; and his five grandchildren, Nicholas, Mason, Kali, Brayden, and Reis. He also leaves his father, Alonzo Kaiser, Sr., brother, Ron Kaiser, sister, Michelle Kaiser, and many extended family.

He was predeceased by his mother, Patricia Kaiser, and his brother, Chuck Kaiser.

Al was employed by Continental Cable, who was a great support during his last few months. He loved the outdoors, including hunting, fishing, and spending time with his beloved pets.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Brattleboro Eagles Club, 54 Chickering Drive in Brattleboro on Friday, February 8th from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers a donation on his behalf can be made to the Windham County Humane Society, P.O. Box 397, Brattleboro, VT 05302.

To sign an online guestbook with messages of condolence please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Feb. 2, 2019
