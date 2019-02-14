|
Angeline J. McNeil, 105, died in Roswell, GA February 10, 2019. A.J. (Angie/Ann) was born October 5, 1913, in Chicago to Michael and Josephine Novak. She attended business college, receiving a Secretarial Certificate. In 1940, she married widower Ralph McNeil and helped raise his daughter, Helena. During WWII, while her husband served at the Pentagon, she was a nurse for the Red Cross. Their only child together, Joanne, was born there. After moving to Naperville, IL, A.J. worked in medical admin. Post retirement she resided for twenty years in Phoenix, then Keene, NH, Memphis and finally Atlanta. She is predeceased by her parents; brothers Michael, Joseph and John; her husband and step-daughter. A.J. is survived by her daughter, Joanne McNeil Hayes, of Brattleboro, VT; granddaughter, Stefanie (and Chandler) Johnson and great-grandson, Derrick Johnson, of Marietta, GA; and grandson, Andrew (and Wednesday) Hayes, of Valley Glen, CA. Additionally, she is survived by four step-grandchildren: Brenda Marcy, Judy Silvers, William Terrill and Elizabeth Whitaker, and their families. A memorial service will be held on February 13, 2019, 3:00 p.m. at Northside Chapel, 12050 Crabapple Rd, Roswell, GA 30075. To submit an e-guestbook message or memorial donation, please visit northsidechapel.com/m/obituaries/angeline-mcneil/memories
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Feb. 14, 2019