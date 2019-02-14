|
Bradford, VT- Charlotte Sophia Evans, 4, died unexpectedly on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH.
She was born on September 18, 2014 in Lebanon, NH to Richard "Rick" and Caroline E. (Curtis) Evans.
Sweet Princess Charlotte was full of joy and happiness. She was loved by everyone who met her or those fortunate enough to see her shining smile. She loved her brothers and her cat, Monkey. Charlotte attended Caring Community Preschool in Post Mills, VT. Among her favorite things were the colors pink and purple and owls. She enjoyed camping, skiing, and summer activities including growing vegetables and flowers, eating veggies from the garden, mowing the lawn with daddy and baking with her mama. She loved making forts and playing outside with her brothers. She loved her many friends.
She is survived by her parents, Rick and Caroline Evans; her two brothers, Alexander Colton Evans and Bodhi Makena Evans; maternal grandparents, Carol and Alexander Curtis of Columbia, MD; paternal grandparents, Linda and Gordon Evans of Dummerston, VT; two aunts, Wendy Sanders and husband Brett Sanders of Irvine, CA and their daughters Gwen and Abby; and Jenny Evans and husband Justin DeSantis of San Francisco, CA; an uncle, Matthew Curtis and wife Eileen of Castle Rock, CO and their children, Heidi, Greta, and Elsa; along with other cousins and family members.
There will be no calling hours.
A funeral service will be on Saturday, February 16 at 11 AM in the Grace United Methodist Church in Bradford, VT.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Caring Community Preschool, PO Box 47, Post Mills, VT 05058 or Upper Valley Ambulance, 5445 Lake Morey Road, Fairlee, VT 05045.
