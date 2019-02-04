|
Dennis Dionysios Agallianos of Urbana, formerly of Brattleboro, Vermont, passed away on Tuesday, January 29, 2019. He was 96. He was preceded in death by his wife, Georgia-Lee Virginia (Foden) Agallianos. He is survived by his brother, Platon Agallianos, of Athens, Greece; his daughter, Helen Penelope Agallianos (Eric Johnson) of Urbana; and his wife Georgia's children, Donald Melvin (Rodica) of Surrey, England, and Susan Cronin (Benjamin Burns) of Georgia, Vermont, as well as eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Dennis was born on January 1, 1923, in Galati, Romania, to Dionysios and Eleni (Craciun) Agallianos. His father was born in Zakynthos, Greece, and his mother was born in Romania of Greek and Romanian heritage. After attending the Greek Lyceum of Galati, he graduated with a medical degree from Victor Babes University in Cluj, Romania. In 1951, after the installation of the communist dictatorship in Romania, Dennis fled Romania for Greece. After a stay in a refugee camp on the island of Lesvos, he settled in Athens, where he practiced urology for six years. In 1957, Dennis immigrated to the United States under a program for refugees of the Cold War. Dennis lived and worked first in New York City and then in Brattleboro, Vermont, where he met his future wife Georgia-Lee and her children, Donald and Susan.
Dennis and Georgia were married in Baltimore, Maryland, in 1964, and their daughter Helen was born there in 1968. Dennis, who changed medical specialties when he moved to the United States, worked as a psychiatrist at Spring Grove State Hospital in Baltimore, and then, for more than thirty years at the Brattleboro Retreat in Vermont. While in Baltimore, Dennis conducted research at Johns Hopkins Hospital, and his research was published in a number of scientific and medical journals, including Nature. Later, Dennis became an assistant clinical professor of psychiatry at Dartmouth Medical School. In 1994, Dennis was honored with an Exemplary Psychiatrist Award from the National Alliance on Mental Illness. After retiring from the Brattleboro Retreat, Dennis worked at community mental health centers in Vermont and Massachusetts; he prided himself on having worked until age 87. He and Georgia were active members of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Keene, New Hampshire.
Georgia passed away in 2004, and in 2010, after more than forty years in Brattleboro, Dennis moved to Urbana, Illinois, to be close to Helen, her husband Eric, and their children, Theodore and Zoe. In Urbana, Dennis made himself part of the warm and welcoming communities at Clark-Lindsey Village and at Three Hierarchs Greek Orthodox Church. He made many new friends, with whom he loved discussing news, politics, history, philosophy and language. Most days he could be found at Clark-Lindsey's library. He read several newspapers a day, including the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and a daily Greek-language paper, and he often had a newspaper clipping at the ready for a friend or relative who he thought might be interested in a particular topic. He was a warm and generous friend and a loving and doting father and Pappou. He will be sorely missed.
Memorial contributions may be made to Three Hierarchs Greek Orthodox Church.
Visitation for Dennis will be held on Thursday February, 7 2019 at Three Hierarchs Greek Orthodox Church on 2010 3 Hierarchs Ct, Champaign, IL. 61820 from 10am-11am with a service to follow at 11am. Burial will be at Dummerston Center Cemetery in Vermont at a later date.
