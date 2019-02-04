|
Brattleboro - Dorothy "Dot" Atomanuk, 94, a resident of Brattleboro since 1947, passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, January 23, 2019 at Vernon Green Nursing Home just after being admitted following a period of declining health.
Dot was born in Erving, Mass on October 4, 1924 the daughter of Claude and Gladys (Spring) Tenney. She was raised and educated in Vernon and was a graduate of Brattleboro High School Class of 1943. She went on to attend the former Bay Path Institute in Springfield.
She had worked as a sales representative for Stanley Home Products based in Easthampton joining the company in 1963 and was the recipient of several high sales awards as a distributor. Dot retired from her position in 1999 following 43 dedicated years with the company. In her earlier years she had been employed at Holstein-Friesian Association in Brattleboro.
For many years she created beautifully decorated cakes for area families and friends both special occasion and wedding cakes.
Active civically, she was a longtime volunteer at the Brattleboro Senior Center, Meals on Wheels Program, The Thompson House and Pine Heights Nursing Home.
Dot held membership in the Brattleboro Women's' Evening Club, the American Legion Auxiliary, Brattleboro Post #5 and was a life member of the VFW Carl M. Dessaint Post #1034 Auxiliary.
She loved square dancing and was a longtime member of the Green Mountain Squares of Brattleboro, The Ocala Twirlers and Friendly Squares in Florida.
Additionally, she held membership in the former Mineral Club of New England.
In her later years she enjoyed wintering in Hernando, Florida and later in Englewood.
Of her leisure time activities, Dot enjoyed summers at the family cottage on Crescent Lake in Unity, N.H., camping, swimming, gardening and collecting stamps and postcards from around the world. She also enjoyed taking cruises and traveled extensively both stateside and abroad.
She will be remembered for her endless energy, spunk, spirit of friendship and generosity. She was a long time member of Centre Congregational Church.
On September 9, 1944 at Vernon Union Church she was married to John Atomanuk who predeceased her on June 19, 1979.
Survivors include one son, James Atomanuk (Wanda) of Guilford, a daughter Alice Horton (Gregory) of Canton, CT, two sisters, Ruth Nichols of Troy, N.Y., and Beatrice Tenney of North Hollywood, CA, eight grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a son, Richard Atomanuk, a grandson, Jeffrey Horton, two brothers, Melvin and Ernest Tenney, two sisters, Myrtle Kusela and Marion Budzik, and her companion of many years, Paul Thereau.
A memorial service will be conducted Saturday, February 9'Th at 10:30 A.M. at the Atamaniuk Funeral Home. Burial in Whithead Cemetery in Vernon will take place later in the spring when the cemetery reopens.
Friends are invited to call at the Atamaniuk Funeral Home on Friday (2/8) from 5 to 7 P.M.
Memorial contributions in Dot's name may be made to the Brattleboro Senior Center, 207 Main Street, Brattleboro, VT 05301.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Feb. 4, 2019