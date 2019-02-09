|
Dorothy Hughes Hall, 98, Formerly of Brattleboro, passed away on January 30, 2019 at Autumn Care Nursing Home in Altavista, VA.
She was born June 12, 1920 in Brattleboro to Judge Orrin B. Hughes and Ruth (Childs) Hughes. She graduated from Brattleboro High School in 1938 and received an Associates degree in Science from Green Mountain Junior College in Poultney, VT in 1940.
She was the wife of Albert B. Hall. She was employed by Montgomery Ward, and a member of Centre Congregational Church in Brattleboro.
Dorothy is survived by her son, LTC (Ret) Willard Hall, US Army and his wife, Faye Hall of Evington, VA.
She was predeceased by her sisters, Miriam Crispe of Newfane, VT, Col. Rosamond Hughes, US Army, Christine Stockwell of Rome, NY and her son, Stephen Albert Hall of Marlboro, MA.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Feb. 9, 2019