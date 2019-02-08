|
Gene H. Capen, age 72, passed in his sleep on February 1, 2019 at his home in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Gene was born April 11, 1946 in Carthage, NY and raised in Brattleboro, VT from an early age. Gene graduated from Brattleboro Union High School in 1964 went on to attend Dean Junior College as well as the University of Southern California.
Mr. Capen is survived by a wife, Heather, his daughter Catherine J. Lyman of Fairlee, Vermont and son Christopher J. Capen of Colorado Springs, CO, he also leaves behind five grandchildren, Alexander R. Pond, Caleb and Zoe Lyman, Riley and Keira Capen and one great grandchild, Reesa Pond.
Mr. Capen is a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving as a helicopter pilot completing two tours from 1968 to 1969 and 1971 to 1972, serving first with the 120th Aviation Company "Razorbacks", 1st Cavalry Division and the 1st Aviation Brigade earning several medals and awards to include the Bronze Star, Purple Heart W/ OLC, Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Army Service Medal, Army Overseas Medal, Vietnam Gallantry Cross w/ Palm, Vietnam Campaign Medal and the Senior Army Aviator Badge. As a result of his service in Vietnam, Mr. Capen had a lifelong struggle from the wounds he received.
Upon his completion of military service Mr. Capen lived and worked in Denver Colorado as a commercial pilot and then moved back to Brattleboro where he worked for the US Postal Service. Mr. Capen was a coach for the American Legion Post 5 baseball team for many years, winning a State Championship in 1986. Mr. Capen was a member of the Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association, Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion, the Eagles and the Elks organizations volunteering time on many projects, especially those in the service of young adults.
There will be an internment ceremony for family at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery, Colorado Springs, Colorado on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. and a remembrance and celebration of life at the VFW in Brattleboro, Vermont starting at 1:00pm on the 16th of February. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made in memory of Gene Capen to The St. Joseph's Indian School.
Donations Link:
https://give.stjo.org/site/Donation2?df_id=1740&1740.donation=form1&s_src=memorial-pg&autologin=true
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Feb. 8, 2019