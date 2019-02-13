|
Bellows Falls, VT - Norman A. "Bud" Stetson, 89, of Atkinson Street died Friday, February 8, 2019 at his home. Bud was born in Houlton, ME on March 31, 1929, the son of George and Beatrice (Philbrook) Stetson. He attended school in Westminster West and worked at the paper mill in Putney and for many years as a roofer for Dexter Roofing. Bud was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose and a former member of the Polish American Club, both of Bellows Falls.
Bud is predeceased by his first wife Freida Amidon and second wife Wynona Morrill. On March 29, 1990 he married Julia Mae Keck who survives. Also surviving are his sons Norman Jr., George & wife Lenita, and Richard & wife Donna; his daughters Ada Monette and Cindy Richardson & husband Dennis; daughter in law Denise Stetson; step son John F. Ellis & wife Virginia; step daughters Sandra Louise Sokantalie and Susan Jean Hernandez & husband Mario; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. Besides his parents and first and second wives, Bud is predeceased by his son James, his brother Richard, his sisters Beatrice Shatney, Luella Rhoades, and Bessie Dunham, and his granddaughter Brandi Stetson.
There will be a graveside service at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 in the Walpole Cemetery, Walpole, NH. A reception will follow the service at the Moose Family Center in Bellows Falls. Arrangements are in the care of Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home.
