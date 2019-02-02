|
Thomas Johnson, a lifelong resident of Dummerston died peacefully Sunday evening, January 27, 2019 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family following a period of declining health.
Tom was born in Brattleboro on May 17, 1933, the son of Erwin and Marion (Ainsworth) Johnson. He was raised and educated in Vernon and was a graduate of Brattleboro High School, class of 1951.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army, achieving the rank of Sergeant while proudly serving his country during the Korean War. Following his honorable discharge from active service he attended American International College in Springfield, MA where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and Business Administration.
In his high school and college years, Tom worked for the late Rudolph Hammerlund's propane gas company in Brattleboro. After college, he went to work for the Dunham Shoe Company, employed as a Sales Development Manager. He later joined Vermont National Bank where he worked for 30 years receiving various promotions and awards, ultimately achieving the title of Senior Vice President of Branch Administration. In 1990 Tom received the award for Community Banker of the Year. He retired from Vermont National Bank in 1996 to enjoy being a full-time "Farmer-Historian" on his 225-year-old farm.
Active civically, Tom was a Selectman and Moderator for the town of Dummerston, a volunteer fireman for the Fire Department and Rescue Squad, Justice of the Peace and President of the Dummerston Historical Society. He was also Chairman of the VT State Housing Authority as well as Trustee of the BDCC. He was President and Chairman on Brattleboro Hospital's Board of Directors and a board member of the Thompson House, President of the Brattleboro Rotary Club, and recipient of Rotary International's Paul Harris Fellowship Award, Chairman of the Board of Supervisors for Windham Solid Waste Management, Director/Treasurer Brattleboro Chamber of Commerce and President of Brattleboro Mutual Aid. Other civic duties include, Vice President of Green Up VT, BUHS school Board, Executive Council for the Boy Scouts, the National Committee for the Guard and Reserve, Post #5 Color Guard as Bugler, Firing Squad Member and many more.
Tom loved history including local, state and military, especially Civil and World War history. He also enjoyed genealogy and researching his family's history which he could trace back to 1086 England. He loved alpine skiing and was a member of the local and National Ski Patrol. His other leisure time activities included hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, hiking, taking long walks in the woods and by the ocean, cutting and stacking firewood and any other activity that involved the great outdoors. He was a lifelong fan of the New England Patriots.
A man of faith, Tom was a longtime member of the Dummerston Congregational Church, sang in the choir, was a Deacon, Moderator and Parish Relations Committee Member. On a beautiful day, July 15, 1956 at the Dummerston Congregational Church he was married to Barbara Janice Evans.
Tom was a faithful and devoted husband, loving father, grandfather and a friend to many. Besides his loving wife of 62 years he leaves one son, Jay Johnson, two daughters, Jessica Johnson, Heidi Johnson Burbo and her husband Thomas, one sister Barbara Howe, a granddaughter Amanda Nolasco and her husband Justin, a step-grandson Damian Burbo and a large extended family including many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a daughter Pamela Lynn Johnson, one sister Nancy Kelley, and a brother Erwin Johnson who died in infancy.
A memorial service in celebration of his life will be held in the spring at Dummerston Congregational Church at a date and time to be announced by the funeral home.
Memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Dummerston Congregational Church 1535 Middle Road, East Dummerston, VT 05346, and the Dummerston Fire Department 1523 Middle Road, East Dummerston, VT 05346.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Feb. 2, 2019