Aime J. Brochu, 91, longtime New Britain resident passed away, Friday, June 14, 2019, surrounded by his family. As an accountant, he retired after 32 years with the City of New Britain, as executive director of the City Improvement Commission. Aime is survived by his wife of 65 years, Rita (Rouleau) Brochu, his son, Robert Brochu and his wife, Carol, his daughter, Jane Sorbo and her husband, Fred, his brother, Fern Brochu and his wife, Laura; four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, sister-in-laws and brother-in-laws, cousins, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 9 a.m. from the Farrell Funeral Home, 110 Franklin Square, New Britain, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Church, 485 Alling St., Kensington, Conn. Entombment with Military Honors will follow in St. Mary Cemetery Garden Mausoleum, New Britain. Visitation will be Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Epilepsy Foundation of Connecticut, 386 Main St., Middletown, CT 06457-3360, or to a . Published in The Bristol Press from June 15 to June 18, 2019