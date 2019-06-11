Services Spencer Funeral Home 112 Main Street East Hampton , CT 06424 860-267-2226 Liturgy 11:00 AM St. Gregory Church 235 Maltby St. Bristol , CT View Map Andrew John Dlugolecki

1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Andrew John Dlugolecki, 64, of Bristol, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

Andy was born March 31, 1955, in St. Helen, England, son of Anna Dlugolecki and the late Boguslaw Dlugolecki. Andy was a talented pianist, an avid volunteer and an entrepreneur, owning a number of businesses over the years. His personality was larger than life. He was known for his big heart and was always there to help. He enjoyed camping, riding his motorcycle, anything sweet, playing board games, but more than anything, he treasured spending time with his family.

He is survived by his brothers, Thaddeus Dlugolecki of Hopkinton, Mass., and Christopher Dlugolecki of Avon; his sister, Eva Doyle of Harwinton; his daughters, Melissa Denton of Harwinton, and Morgan Zenuh of Bristol; his grandsons, Brock Denton and Kai Denton; his granddaughter, Lilliana Rosado; his great-granddaughter, Sophia Denton, as well as several nieces and nephews and many friends that loved him dearly.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Michelle Zenuh and his life-long companion, Karen Zenuh.

A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated Friday, June 14, 2019, at 11 a.m., in St. Gregory Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol. A reception will follow.