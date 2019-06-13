Services Graveside service 11:00 AM St. Mary Cemetery New Britain , CT View Map Anthony and Jo Ann DiCarlo

1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Anthony and Jo Ann Di Carlo. A graveside Prayer service will be held at St. Mary Cemetery in New Britain, on Saturday, June 15, 11 a.m. for Anthony and Jo Ann Di Carlo. Anthony, affectionately known as "Baldy," was born in New Britain, in 1932 to Asunta and Alessandro Di Carlo. After graduating from New Britain High School, he served during the Korean War aboard the cruiser USS Worchester. An unabashed jokester, Tony played in the high school band and was part of a group called the "Pretzel Benders." Well known to all, his hobbies included, duck-pin bowling and golf at the Stanley Golf Course with his buddies. He loved to make people laugh.

Jo Ann (Rendinaro) Di Carlo was born in Port Chester, N.Y., in 1929 to Julio and Margie Rendinaro. Always known as "Pina," she was raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., with her parents, two sisters, Marie, and Laura, and her brother, Julius. She worked in Manhattan, as a clothing designer as well as other areas of the fashion industry. Pina was well known for her keen sense of fashion, as well as her generous spirit, kind heart, humor, and good nature. She loved to laugh. Pina and Tony met while vacationing in the Berkshires and were married at St. Stephen's in Brooklyn, Oct. 4, 1969. They moved to New Britain and lived in their family home on Elton Street. Active in the community and in St. Alexander's Church, Pina, and Tony enjoyed traveling and visiting with their many friends and family. Tony died on Oct. 26, 2018, and Pina on Feb. 14, 2019. They are so dearly missed. They are survived by many friends and family, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, and cousins, great and grand, Julius Rendinaro, and family of Staten Island, N.Y., Marie and Ray Lanza and family of Chester, N.J., Laura and Phil Catalfamo, and family of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Vincent and Mary Colangelo, and family of New Britain. Published in The Bristol Press from June 13 to June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.