1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Bernice (Swierczynski) Lukasewski, 92, of Terryville, widow of Thadieus Lukasewski, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, at home.

Bernice was born Oct. 16, 1926, in Terryville, daughter of the late Frank & Louise (Holda) Swierczynski, and has been a lifelong resident of Terryville. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by the former Eagle Lock Co. and Superior Electric Co., of Bristol. She was a parishioner of St. Casimir Church, Terryville. She was a member of the Sgt. George Janser Post 95 Ladies Auxiliary and the Terryville-Plymouth Senior Citizens.

She is survived by her sons, Kas Lukasewski and his wife Patricia of Charleston, S.C., and Peter Lukasewski and his wife, Carol of Brunswick, Ohio; her daughter, Diane Choquette and her husband Wayne of Terryville; her sister, Sister Agnelle of Bristol; her lifelong friend, Evelyn Burke of Terryville; her grandchildren, Kristen, Mark, Robert, Amber, PJ and Andrew; nine great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A special thanks to her aides Evelyn and Margie and to the Bristol Hospital Hospice.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 10:45 a.m. from the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville, to St. Casimir Church, Terryville, for Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m.. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home Tuesday morning from 9 a.m. until leaving for church. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to or Bristol Hospital Hospice.

