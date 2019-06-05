Bertha Frances (Osden) Dickman left this world on May 28, 2019.



Bert was born to the late Albert and Loretta Osden, on Sept. 7, 1929, in Bristol. She was married to Edward L. Dickman of Farmington for nearly 35 years upon his death in 1983. Besides her family, the things she loved most were reading, travel, the ocean and jewelry.



Bert was predeceased by her brother, Albert Osden Jr., and her sister, Grace (Osden) Wells.



She leaves behind memories for her daughter, Deborah Dickmann of Glencliff, N.H.; her son, Edward L. Dickman II and his wife, Rozalia, of Forestville; her grandchildren, Rebecca (Woolfort) Perri, Sarah (Woolfort) Jones, Matthew Woolfort, Kathryn (Dickman) Morales, Edward L. Dickman III and John Dickman. She was blessed with ten great-grandchildren, Tyshaun, Elizah, Alexander, Mallory, Cierra, Morgan, Benny, Quinn, Zoey and Delilah.



Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Route 4, Unionville, on Saturday, June 1, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., followed by a Memorial Celebration in the Funeral Home at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Farmington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to the , Dept. 41831, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265. To send online condolences to the family, visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com . Published in The Bristol Press on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary