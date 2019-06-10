Home

Scott Funeral Home
169 Main Street
Terryville, CT 06786
(860) 583-7358

Eleanor G. (Lazaroski) Ross


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Eleanor G. (Lazaroski) Ross Obituary
Eleanor G. (Lazaroski) Ross, 90, of Bristol, former Terryville resident, widow of Robert D. Ross Sr. passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Bristol Hospital.
Eleanor was born April 5, 1929, in Bristol, daughter of the late Joseph and Genevieve (Bernoski) Lazaroski. She was a communicant of St. Casimir Church, Terryville. She loved ceramics, sewing and bingo.
She is survived by her daughter, Dale Ross (Robert) of Bristol; her son, Robert D. Ross Jr. (Laurie) of Terryville; her sister-in-law, Mariette Lazaroski; her granddaughter, Danielle (Dean) and great-grandchildren, Ryan and Abigail. She was predeceased by her brothers, Joseph and Richard Lazaroski, and son-in-law, Ronald Betterini.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville, is assisting the family with arrangements. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Terryville. The family would like to thank the 2nd floor staff at Ingraham Manor & staff of the G Floor at Bristol Hospital.
Published in The Bristol Press from June 10 to June 13, 2019
