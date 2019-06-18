Services New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home 444 Farmington Ave New Britain , CT 06053 (860) 229-0444 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Gregory the Great Church 235 Maltby St. Bristol , CT View Map Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home 444 Farmington Ave New Britain , CT 06053 View Map Funeral service 9:00 AM New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home 444 Farmington Ave New Britain , CT 06053 View Map Gaetano John "Guy" Carlone

1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gaetano "Guy" John Carlone, 86, beloved husband of Angela Maria (Cefaratti) Carlone, of Bristol and Old Lyme and formerly of New Britain, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019.

Gaetano was born in Campodipietra, Province of Campobasso, Italy and was son to the late Michele and Maria Filippa (Mancini) Carlone. He immigrated to the United States on Sept. 18, 1946. He was the former owner of R. Laviero Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning, of Bristol. Gaetano was an avid gardener, plumber and jack of all trades, and always found time to help others. He enjoyed entertaining guests and family in his home and sharing his love of Italian music and culture. Gaetano was also a proud veteran of the Korean War serving in the U.S. Army and proud member of the Campodipietra Society where he had served as treasurer.

In addition to his beloved wife, Angela of 63 years, he is survived and will be dearly missed by his two daughters, Maria Michaud and her husband, Donald, of Prospect, Antonetta Palmer of Bristol; a son, Guy J. Carlone and his wife, Maryanna, of Bristol; his brothers, Dominic Carlone Sr. of New Britain and Mario Carlone Sr., and his companion, Theresa Freedman, of New Hartford; his loving four grandchildren, Jonathan Michaud and wife, Kaitlin, of Avon, Brian Michaud of Hermosa Beach, Calif., Lauren Palmer and Alyssa Carlone of Bristol and great-granddaughter, Ariana Michaud of Avon; a sister-in-law, Rose Carlone of Southington and several nieces and nephews. He also leaves family in Canada, Italy and Australia.

He was also predeceased by his brother, Carlo Alberto Carlone and sister-in-law, Christine Carlone.

Funeral services will begin Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 9 a.m., at New Britain Memorial & Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave., New Britain, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., at St. Gregory the Great Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol. Entombment with military honors will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, 522 Terryville Ave., Bristol. A time of visitation will be held Friday, June 21, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home.