Home

POWERED BY

Services
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-0444
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gregory the Great Church
235 Maltby St.
Bristol, CT
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
View Map

Gaetano John "Guy" Carlone


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Gaetano John "Guy" Carlone Obituary
Gaetano "Guy" John Carlone, 86, beloved husband of Angela Maria (Cefaratti) Carlone, of Bristol and Old Lyme and formerly of New Britain, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019. 
Gaetano was born in Campodipietra, Province of Campobasso, Italy and was son to the late Michele and Maria Filippa (Mancini) Carlone. He immigrated to the United States on Sept. 18, 1946. He was the former owner of R. Laviero Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning, of Bristol. Gaetano was an avid gardener, plumber and jack of all trades, and always found time to help others. He enjoyed entertaining guests and family in his home and sharing his love of Italian music and culture. Gaetano was also a proud veteran of the Korean War serving in the U.S. Army and proud member of the Campodipietra Society where he had served as treasurer.
In addition to his beloved wife, Angela of 63 years, he is survived and will be dearly missed by his two daughters, Maria Michaud and her husband, Donald, of Prospect, Antonetta Palmer of Bristol; a son, Guy J. Carlone and his wife, Maryanna, of Bristol; his brothers, Dominic Carlone Sr. of New Britain and Mario Carlone Sr., and his companion, Theresa Freedman, of New Hartford; his loving four grandchildren, Jonathan Michaud and wife, Kaitlin, of Avon, Brian Michaud of Hermosa Beach, Calif., Lauren Palmer and Alyssa Carlone of Bristol and great-granddaughter, Ariana Michaud of Avon; a sister-in-law, Rose Carlone of Southington and several nieces and nephews. He also leaves family in Canada, Italy and Australia.
He was also predeceased by his brother, Carlo Alberto Carlone and sister-in-law, Christine Carlone.
Funeral services will begin Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 9 a.m., at New Britain Memorial & Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave., New Britain, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., at St. Gregory the Great Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol. Entombment with military honors will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, 522 Terryville Ave., Bristol. A time of visitation will be held Friday, June 21, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home. For directions or messages, visit newbritainsagarino.com
Published in The Bristol Press on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now