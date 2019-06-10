George S. Chizmas, 96, of Bristol, husband of the late Rose (Belonick) Chizmas for 68 years, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, at The Pines at Bristol.

George was born March 22, 1923 in Thomaston, son of the late Louis and Elizabeth (Stankowicz) Chizmas. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in the Signal Corps during WWII. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a carpenter and steel worker for Stanley Works of New Britain. He was a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church of Newington. George was self-employed as a master carpenter for many years. He was an avid reader, he loved gardening and passed that love onto his family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his son, Steven J. Chizmas of Sebring, Fla.; his daughter, Mary Ann Thulin of Bristol; his sister, Elizabeth D'Attilio of Wolcott; his grandchildren, Tracy Chizmas, Alisa Rose DellaBianca and Anthony DellaBianca; and his great-granddaughter, Teara Rose DellaBianca-Papallo. He was predeceased by his son, George L. Chizmas; his sister, Emma. and brothers, Julius, John, Frankie and Gus.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home Friday morning from 9-10 a.m. Burial will be in Peacedale Cemetery, Bristol.

Published in The Bristol Press from June 10 to June 13, 2019