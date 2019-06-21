Services Funk Funeral Home 35 Bellevue Avenue Bristol , CT 06010 (860) 583-4107 Funeral service 10:00 AM Gloria Dei Lutheran Church 355 Camp Street Bristol , CT View Map Grace (Carlson) Forsberg

1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Grace (Carlson) Forsberg, 93, wife of the late Edward G. Forsberg, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Bristol Hospital.

Born in Bristol on March 16, 1926, to Axel and Signe (Anderson) Carlson, she was a lifelong Bristol resident. She graduated from Bristol High School in 1944, with a specialty in commercial stenography. She was an administrative assistant for most of her career, having worked for Beach & Calder Attorneys at Law, as well as United Technologies in Farmington before retiring in 1980. Grace and her husband enjoyed a 49-year marriage filled with many happy memories. She was known for being a great party hostess and an incredible cook. Grace also enjoyed crafts including knitting, and sewing, as well as dancing with Edward at the Bristol Polish Club and the Swedish Social Club. Gloria Dei Lutheran Church was very important to Grace, throughout her life she participated in many of their committees and clubs.

Grace is survived by her two sons, Thomas Forsberg and his wife, Jane, of Bristol, R.I., and Richard Forsberg and his wife, Tina, of Hebron; five grandchildren, Brian, Mickey, Hanna, Kirby and Matthew Forsberg; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by two brothers, George and Irving Carlson and one sister, Harriet Carlson.

Funeral services will take place on June 24, 2019, at 10 a.m., at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 355 Camp St., in Bristol. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 355 Camp Street, Bristol, CT 06010. Funk Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in The Bristol Press on June 21, 2019