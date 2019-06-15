Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Ave.
Bristol, CT
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
6:30 PM
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Ave.
Bristol, CT
View Map

Gregory J. Jackson Jr.


1981 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Gregory J. Jackson Jr. Obituary
Gregory J. Jackson, Jr., 38, of Bristol, passed away in Bristol, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
Gregory was born in San Diego, Calif., on Feb. 11, 1981, and was the son of Gregory J. Jackson, Sr. of Wolcott and Patricia (Mollett) Jackson of Puyallup, Wash. He resided in Bristol most of his life and was employed at Metallurgical Processing, New Britain.
In addition to his parents, Gregory is survived by a daughter, Sariah Jackson of Wolcott; a son, Gregory J. Jackson, III of Wolcott; his maternal grandmother, Pat Mollett of Coos Bay, OR; two sisters, Shawnna Jackson of Puyallup, WA and Sherea Parnell of Medford, Ore.; two brothers, Aaron Parnell of Lacey, Wash., and DaMarkus Milner of Kenosha, Wis.; a grandson, Messiah Thomas; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Monday, June 17, 2019 between 5 and 6:30 p.m., followed by a Funeral Service at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Visit Gregory's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com
Published in The Bristol Press on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now