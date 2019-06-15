Gregory J. Jackson, Jr., 38, of Bristol, passed away in Bristol, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

Gregory was born in San Diego, Calif., on Feb. 11, 1981, and was the son of Gregory J. Jackson, Sr. of Wolcott and Patricia (Mollett) Jackson of Puyallup, Wash. He resided in Bristol most of his life and was employed at Metallurgical Processing, New Britain.

In addition to his parents, Gregory is survived by a daughter, Sariah Jackson of Wolcott; a son, Gregory J. Jackson, III of Wolcott; his maternal grandmother, Pat Mollett of Coos Bay, OR; two sisters, Shawnna Jackson of Puyallup, WA and Sherea Parnell of Medford, Ore.; two brothers, Aaron Parnell of Lacey, Wash., and DaMarkus Milner of Kenosha, Wis.; a grandson, Messiah Thomas; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Monday, June 17, 2019 between 5 and 6:30 p.m., followed by a Funeral Service at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.