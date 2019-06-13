Home

Services
Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
860-229-9021
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Church
305 Washington St.
New Britain, CT
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Church
305 Washington St.
New Britain, CT
View Map

Jane (Harko) Gunning


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Jane (Harko) Gunning Obituary
Jane (Harko) Gunning, 96, of West Hartford, died peacefully on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, with her family beside her. She was a banker in various financial institutions in the area for many years. Jane enjoyed spending time with her family and will be dearly missed. She is survived by her daughter, Nona Minichino and husband, Mario; her son, John C. Gunning, Jr. and wife, Joanne; her grandchildren, Cate Jane Minichino and partner, Philip Schwartz, and James Gunning and wife, Elizabeth; her great-grandson, James Patrick Gunning, and many special nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, John C. Gunning, Sr. and her siblings, Nicholas Harko, and Zinada H. Foster.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, June 14, 2019, from 9 to 10 a.m. directly at the Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Church, 305 Washington St., New Britain, immediately followed by a funeral service beginning at 10 a.m. She will be laid to rest in the Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Cemetery, New Britain. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain, is in care of arrangements. To share a message of sympathy with her family, visit www.duksa.net.
Published in The Bristol Press from June 13 to June 16, 2019
