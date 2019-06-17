John J. "Blue" Massei

1934 - 2019 In Memoriam Condolences John "Blue" J. Massei, 84, of Bristol, beloved husband of Rosalyn (Pratt) Massei, passed away at his home on June 13, 2019.

John was born in Bristol, on Aug. 5, 1934, the son of the late John J. and Rose (Cascone) Massei.

He was a United States Army veteran and was a member of St. Anthony's Church.

Prior to his retirement, he worked for the City of Bristol Park Department for 36 years.

Besides his wife, of Bristol, he survived by a son, John and his wife Kathleen Massei and her son Tyler; two daughters, Lynn and Lisa Massei, all of Bristol, plus several nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by his sister, Gloria Donahue.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 19, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Parish at St. Anthony Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Dunn Funeral Home, 191 West St., Bristol. is in charge of the arrangements. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either St. Anthony Church, 180 Laurel St., Bristol, CT 06010 or Bristol Hospice Home Care, 222 Main St., Bristol, CT 06010.

