Services Funk Funeral Home 35 Bellevue Avenue Bristol , CT 06010 (860) 583-4107 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Funk Funeral Home 35 Bellevue Avenue Bristol , CT 06010 Madeline Lacovara Bachman

1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Madeline Lacovara Bachman, 84, of Florida, formerly of Bristol, entered into Heaven on June 10, 2019, after a brief illness.

Born in Bristol, she attended South Side School and Bristol High School. Madeline, known to family and friends as "Mal" was the fourth child of Leonard and Christine Lacovara. She worked for the Travelers Insurance Agency in Hartford before becoming a mother. She later worked for many years at Superior Electric in Bristol. In 1973, Madeline moved to South Florida with her family where she happily lived for the last 46 years. Mal was an active member of St. Elizabeth's Church in Pompano Beach, Fla. She worked in the religious education department for 15 years and was a Eucharistic Minister until retiring in May of 2018.

She was predeceased by her first husband, Frank Norris and second husband, Francis "Pete" Bachman; parents, Leonard and Christine Lacovara; sisters, Louise Malvezzi and Frances Mihalko.

She is survived by her daughter, Christine Bromley (Bruce); grandson, Gregory Bromley; granddaughters, Janet Bromley and Madeline Lee (Daniel); great-grandchildren, Lana and Joshua Bromley-Sanches all of Fort Lauderdale, and sisters, Rose Balowski and Phyllis Baldaccini, both of Bristol and one brother, Leonard Lacovara Jr. of Ventura California, along with many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are warmly invited to a visitation on Friday, June 14, 2019 between 5 and 7 p.m., followed by a Family Memorial Service at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave. Bristol. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Visit Mal's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com Published in The Bristol Press on June 13, 2019