A local gathering of family and friends will be held for Patricia (Conlon) Boudreau of Lakeville, Mass., who passed away on June 3, 2019.
Her funeral was held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Bridgewater, Mass. Although a resident of Massachusetts, Pat was a welcome and well-known guest of the Bristol Community over the past many years. The gathering will take place at the home of her son, Bob Boudreau and his partners, Kevin Prior and Bob Alim, at 41 Broadview St., Bristol, on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to the Broad View Fund at Main Street Community Foundation, 120 Halcyon Dr., P.O. Box 2702, Bristol, CT 06011-2702
Published in The Bristol Press on June 19, 2019