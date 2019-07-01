Home

Scott Funeral Home
169 Main Street
Terryville, CT 06786
(860) 583-7358
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Scott Funeral Home
169 Main Street
Terryville, CT 06786
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Scott Funeral Home
169 Main Street
Terryville, CT 06786
Reginald H. "Pete" Beaulieu


1942 - 2019
Reginald H. "Pete" Beaulieu Obituary
Reginald "Pete" H. Beaulieu, 76, of Terryville, husband of Evelyn (Violette) Beaulieu passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 at home. Reginald was born Dec. 24, 1942 in Madawaska, Maine, son of the late James and Marie (DuFour) Beaulieu. Prior to his retirement he was the owner and operator of R&M Home Improvements. He was a parishioner of St. Casimir Church, Terryville. He loved fishing and going to local coffee shops.
In addition to wife he is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Peter and Pam Beaulieu of Terryville, Paul and Jesica Beaulieu of Bristol; his brothers, Jack Beaulieu of Plainville and Joseph Beaulieu of Maine; his sisters, Priscilla Bourgoin of Bristol and Joan Erisoty of Enfield; his grandchildren Kayla, Austin, Juliette and Dominic, and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends may visit at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville on Saturday, July 6, from 12 to 2 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the or the www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Bristol Press from July 1 to July 4, 2019
