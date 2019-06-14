Sadie M. (Rossignal) Breton, 98, died Monday, June 10, 2019, at the Masonicare Health Center in Wallingford. Born in St. David, Maine, the daughter of Julian and Marie (Cyr) Rossignal, she resided in New Britain since 1962, living several years at the School House Apartments. Prior to retirement, Sadie worked at Emhart- Black & Decker and was an active member of St. Paul's Church for many years.

Among her survivors is her daughter, Julie Tucci and her husband, James; two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews, and a close friend, Barbara Rival. Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, June 17, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Church, 479 Alling St., Kensington. Burial will be private in Van Buren, Maine. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rosary Makers of St. Paul's Church. To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com. Published in The Bristol Press from June 14 to June 17, 2019