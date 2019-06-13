Services Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, L.L.C. 764 Farmington Avenue New Britain , CT 06053 (860) 229-9006 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, L.L.C. 764 Farmington Avenue New Britain , CT 06053 View Map Liturgy 10:00 AM St. Katharine Drexel Parish of St. Jerome Church 1010 Slater Road New Britain , CT View Map Theodore W. Gajda

Obituary Condolences Theodore W. Gajda, Sr., 90, of New Britain, Conn., died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Jerome Home, New Britain. Teddy was born in New Britain, Conn., and was the son of the late Teofil and Rose (Was) Gajda. He served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War. Teddy worked as a sales representative for Roberts Associates for several years. He was an avid Detroit Tigers, Lions, and Pistons fan. Teddy loved to cook, shop and was an avid reader who loved to read the NY Post.

Teddy is survived by his beloved, wife Joan (Tumel) Gajda of New Britain, Conn., his two sons, Theodore W. Gajda, Jr., and Paul Gajda and his wife, Melissa, all of New Britain, Conn., his two daughters, Patricia Beloff and her fiancé, Henry Stregowski of Plantsville, Conn., and Pamela Gajda and her fiancé, Lawrence Bradley of Plantation, Fla., his sister, Geraldine Palmer of New Britain, Conn., his two loving grandchildren, Jeffrey and Michael Gajda, and several nieces and nephews. Teddy was predeceased by his sister, Gloria Melecsinsky, his brother-in-law, John Melecsinsky, his brother-in-law, Edward Tumel sister-in-law, Irene Whitford, and her husband, Ellery.

Funeral Rites for Mr. Gajda will be held Saturday at 8:30 a.m. with the procession departing at 9 a.m. from the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, Conn., followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Katharine Drexel Parish of St. Jerome Church, 1010 Slater Road, New Britain, Conn. Burial with full military honors rendered by the United States Army will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, 662 Burritt St., New Britain, Conn. The American flag will be presented to Mr. Gajda's wife, Joan. Relatives and friends may call at the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, Friday, from 5 to 7 p.m. Directions to funeral home – I-84 east or west, exit 37 (Fienemann Rd) right off exit – one mile down on right. The Gajda family extends a special note of thanks and gratitude to the Jerome Home for their compassionate care to Teddy.