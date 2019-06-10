|
|
Vittorio "Victor" Orefice, 83, of Bristol, widower of Pasqualina "Patty" (Ferraro) Orefice, died on Friday, June 7, at the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain, surrounded by his family.
Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law: Luisa and Gary Gladu of Bristol, and Angie and Gregg Karal of Plainville, and his two grandsons, Jarred abd Alec Karal of Plainville.
Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Tuesday between 9:30 and 11 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at St. Anthony Church, 111 School St., Bristol. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Saint Francis Congestive Heart Failure Unit.
Please view entire obituary on Vic's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press from June 10 to June 13, 2019