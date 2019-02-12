Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
125 Mcdavitt Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
(956) 541-5400
For more information about
Alicia Lopez
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
Rosary
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Alicia Lopez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alicia Cisneros Lopez


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alicia Cisneros Lopez Obituary
* Alicia Cisneros Lopez 87, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, February 09, 2019 in Brownsville, Texas surrounded by her loving family. She was a devoted and beloved aunt. Tia Licha as she was know to all, was a loving and caring aunt, not only to her nieces and nephews, but to all her grandnieces and grandnephews. She will be forever in our hearts. She was a devout catholic and very active with the Holy Family Catholic Church.

Special thanks to Diana Tamayo, Laura Hernandez, Fox Hollow, and Superior Hospice for caring for her.

Alicia is preceded in death by her husband Primitivo M. Lopez, father Enrique H. Cisneros, mother Maria M. Mendoza, brother Ernesto Cisneros, sister Ofelia Cisneros Garcia, and nephew Javier Cisneros. Left to cherish her memory is her sister Ninfa C. Moreno, numerous nieces, and nephews.

Serving as Pallbearers are nephews Robert C. Garcia Jr., Henry C. Garcia, Robert Garcia III, Nick Araiza, Eddie Araiza, and Jason Walker.

Visitation will begin Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista. Mass on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Holy Family Catholic Church. Services will conclude at the church. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista, 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX. 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Feb. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.