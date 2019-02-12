* Alicia Cisneros Lopez 87, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, February 09, 2019 in Brownsville, Texas surrounded by her loving family. She was a devoted and beloved aunt. Tia Licha as she was know to all, was a loving and caring aunt, not only to her nieces and nephews, but to all her grandnieces and grandnephews. She will be forever in our hearts. She was a devout catholic and very active with the Holy Family Catholic Church.



Special thanks to Diana Tamayo, Laura Hernandez, Fox Hollow, and Superior Hospice for caring for her.



Alicia is preceded in death by her husband Primitivo M. Lopez, father Enrique H. Cisneros, mother Maria M. Mendoza, brother Ernesto Cisneros, sister Ofelia Cisneros Garcia, and nephew Javier Cisneros. Left to cherish her memory is her sister Ninfa C. Moreno, numerous nieces, and nephews.



Serving as Pallbearers are nephews Robert C. Garcia Jr., Henry C. Garcia, Robert Garcia III, Nick Araiza, Eddie Araiza, and Jason Walker.



Visitation will begin Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista. Mass on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Holy Family Catholic Church. Services will conclude at the church. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista, 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX. 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider. Published in Brownsville Herald on Feb. 12, 2019