Passed away on December 15, 2018 at the age of 92.
Bessie was born in Corpus Christi, Texas to Albert Adolf and Claire (Mickesch) Fenske on December 1, 1926. She worked as an Electronic Technician for AT&T over thirty one years. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, and her husband, William D. Cole.
She is survived by son, Mark D. (Connie) Cole, Wichita, Kansas. A private grave-side service to be held.
Memorials may be sent to ASPCA Trubites, 520 8th Ave, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10018
Published in Brownsville Herald on Feb. 3, 2019