Brownsville Celia Salinas Arzola 78, passed away on February 06, 2019, at Valley Baptist Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 20, 1941 in Brownsville, Tx.
Mrs. Arzola is preceded in death by her parents, Tomas and Josefa Salinas; brothers, Tomas R. Salinas and Raul Salinas, sisters; Magdalena Rodriguez, Matilde Mercado, Eva Ramos and Maria Luisa Gonzalez.
Left to treasure her loving memory are her husband, Aurelio Arzola, Jr. ; her sons; Adrian Arzola, Daniel Arzola , Arturo "Art" Arzola ; daughter-in-law , Josie Arzola ; grandson, Thomas Ray Arzola ; granddaughter, Lindsey Asbury and brother, Gilberto Salinas.
Visitation will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Darling-Mouser Funeral Home, East Chapel with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1914 Barnard Rd. Brownsville, TX. The funeral mass celebration will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church with internment to follow at Buena Vista Burial Park.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Feb. 10, 2019