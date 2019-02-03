Services St Helena's Catholic Church 14714 Edgemont St San Antonio, TX 78247 Funeral Mass 1:00 PM St. Helena's Catholic Church 14714 Edgemont St San Antonio , TX View Map Resources More Obituaries for DAVID GRAHAM Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? DAVID MICHAEL GRAHAM

David Michael Graham 79, of San Antonio TX, passed peacefully into the arms of our Lord early on Monday, January 21, 2019, with his cherished sister Alice and his daughter Julie at his side.



David waged his battle against cancer with the same positive outlook and attention to detail that carried him through life. His ability to calmly and positively adapt to difficult life changes made him especially beloved to friends and family.



David was born in Brownsville, TX on September 8, 1939 to Franklin T. "Dut" and Catherine Hill Graham. He was the fifth of eight children.



He is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Franklin T. Jr, (Tommy), Douglas Bradley, John Robin, Howard Joseph, and James Andrew; his daughter, Michelle Elaine; and wife Barbara Ann.



He is survived by his daughters Julie Clark and Melinda Kanter; and his grandchildren Cody and Kara Kanter and Mason Clark.



David grew up in the wilds of Brownsville, a small town in the Texas valley. As a child he spent all his time outside, playing capture the flag and baseball, skating, making rubber guns and playing war with the neighbors' garbage can lids for shields, and all of the many ways that kids in a small town with lots of siblings, friends, and crazy imaginations play.



In school, David excelled on the St. Joseph baseball team, pitching no-hitters, and on the track team, where he held a long-standing high jump record.



David served three years in the US Army. He earned a BA in finance at St. Mary's University in San Antonio, where he settled and raised his family. David pursued many career paths. His most successful were his printing shop, Print-n-Copy, in NE San Antonio; and later, his handyman business, Renovators Plus. David's meticulous attention to detail and quality, and incredible work ethic, put him in high demand in both endeavors.



Throughout his life, David's heart was always on Boca Chica beach, where he and his brothers and nephews built the family beach house. David loved spending his days working on the house and sitting on the deck with a book and a beer, or with a beer and a generous handful of nephews and brothers, telling stories. In David's family, the more outrageous the story, the more likely it was true. David also loved hunting and fishing with those same guys, and might've loved the evening campfire time even more.



David loved building and refurbishing things. For his daughters he made tables and swing sets, and minibikes that they gleefully rode around their suburban neighborhood. On family trips, he stopped at every hillside so his girls could slide down on cardboard he kept in the trunk. David loved beef jerky, sampling every roadside stand he came upon. He also loved vegetable gardening. His specialties were tomatoes and long beans, and he distributed those generously.



Later in life, for 14 years, David turned his efforts toward the care of his wife Barbara, who suffered the effects a major stroke.



Family was everything to David, and the love he had for them and they for him will live on. He will be sorely missed.



Funeral mass will be held at St. Helena's Catholic Church at 14714 Edgemont St, San Antonio, TX 78247 on Friday February 8th at 1 pm.



Please send memorial gifts to Abode Contemplative Care For the Dying. The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Abode for the loving care they provided to David.



Please send memorial gifts to Abode Contemplative Care For the Dying. The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Abode for the loving care they provided to David.

https://www.abodehome.org Published in Brownsville Herald on Feb. 3, 2019