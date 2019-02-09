Home

DOMINGO LOPEZ Jr. Obituary
Harlingen, Texas DOMINGO LOPEZ JR. 69, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. Domingo retired from United States Custom Services after 33 years of service. Left to cherish his memory is his wife Diana R. Davila Lopez of Brownsville; 1 Daughter: Jessica Marie Cherry (Phillip) of Brownsville; 1 Sister: Maria Alicia Flores of Eagle Pass. Domingo was also survived by 2 grandchildren: Hawkins Cherry and Kalysta Cherry and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by mother Guadalupe Z. Lopez and brother Juan Antonio Lopez Visitation was held Friday, February 1, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. rosary at 7:30 p. m. Funeral services were held Saturday, February 2, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Saint Joseph Catholic Church. Interment followed at the Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Cemetery. Funeral Arrangement in care of and entrusted to: Yeager Barrera Mortuary, 1613 Del Rio Blvd., Eagle Pass, Texas 78852 PH: 830-773-3211
Published in Brownsville Herald on Feb. 9, 2019
