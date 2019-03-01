Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
657 Springmart Boulevard
Brownsville, TX 78526
(956) 350-8485
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
657 Springmart Boulevard
Brownsville, TX 78526
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
657 Springmart Boulevard
Brownsville, TX 78526
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Eduardo Castillo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eduardo Javier Castillo


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eduardo Javier Castillo Obituary
Brownsville - Eduardo Javier Castillo 59, of Brownsville, Texas, devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend, entered rest February 27, 2019 in Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville, Texas. He is Preceded in death by his parents, Maria Santos and Esteban Castillo. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Ciristina Castillo; children, Edward Javier Castillo, Carlos Castillo, Jesse Castillo, Michael Castillo and Cindy Janet Castillo; 5 grandchildren and other family. He was proud to serve for 34 years at Walmart#0456. Visitation will be held Sunday, March 03, 2019 at 1 PM to 9 PM with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7 PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home, 657 Springmart Blvd, Brownsville, Texas 78526. Funeral Mass will be held Monday, March 04, 2019 at 2 PM at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church. Interment will follow to Buena Vista Burial Park in Brownsville, Texas.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now