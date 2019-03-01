|
|
Brownsville - Eduardo Javier Castillo 59, of Brownsville, Texas, devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend, entered rest February 27, 2019 in Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville, Texas. He is Preceded in death by his parents, Maria Santos and Esteban Castillo. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Ciristina Castillo; children, Edward Javier Castillo, Carlos Castillo, Jesse Castillo, Michael Castillo and Cindy Janet Castillo; 5 grandchildren and other family. He was proud to serve for 34 years at Walmart#0456. Visitation will be held Sunday, March 03, 2019 at 1 PM to 9 PM with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7 PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home, 657 Springmart Blvd, Brownsville, Texas 78526. Funeral Mass will be held Monday, March 04, 2019 at 2 PM at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church. Interment will follow to Buena Vista Burial Park in Brownsville, Texas.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Mar. 1, 2019