|
|
* Esperanza Gorena of Brownsville, TX passed away peacefully at the age of 94, on Wednesday, February 06, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carlos Gorena. Left to cherish her memory are her 9 children, 27 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, and 8 great great-grandchildren. Her strong faith in God was very important to her and her love of music, dancing, and being surrounded by her family were her greatest joys in life.
Visitation will begin Saturday, February 09, 2019 from 1 pm to 2 pm with a chapel service at 2 pm at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista. Followed by a burial at Buena Vista Burial Park. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX. 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider
Published in Brownsville Herald on Feb. 8, 2019