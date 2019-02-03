Austin, Texas Gonzalo "Ponzy" Cortinas 73, Gonzalo "Ponzy" Cortinas died January 29, 2019. He was born June 14, 1945 in Brownsville, TX to Gonzalo Cortinas, Sr. and Estella Lavios Cortinas. He is survived by his wife Jeanette Millner Cortinas, formerly of Old Lyme, CT; also their three children, Christine Olivia Cortinas, Evan Millner Cortinas and Katherine Bonnie Willborn, his two grandchildren, Alyssa Renee Pavelka and Lucas Michael Pavelka, sister Estella Cornelia Cortinas, son-in-law Kyle Matthew Willborn, extended family of cousins and many dear friends.



After graduating from Brownsville High School, Ponzy completed two years at Texas Southmost college in 1967 and went on to receive his bachelors at Sam Houston State in 1969. He then served two years in the U.S. Coast Guard, with most of his time spent in Kodiak, Alaska and Seattle, Washington. After the Coast Guard, he went back to Sam Houston State and received his masters in 1973.



In 1975, he met and married his sweetheart, Jeanette, in Brownsville, TX. He went on to work for Southwestern Bell (AT&T) in their management development program which eventually brought him to Austin, TX. In 1990, he left Southwestern Bell and managed real estate properties for fifteen years until he decided to sell them all and fully retire. In retirement he enjoyed spending time at his country home in Lockhart, TX, pursuing his keen interest in southern history and staying on top of politics and current events.



Ponzy had an old soul and a big heart. He appreciated the simple things in life and above all enjoyed spending time with his beloved wife. He will be so very missed by his family and friends.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to .