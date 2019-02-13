Pasadena Harry Lloyd Sexton Jr. 93, Harry Lloyd Sexton, Jr. passed from this earth to meet his creator on February 10, 2019 at his home.



Harry was born in Brownsville, Texas on October 19, 1925. In 1943 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served aboard the U.S.S. LST 470 in the Seventh Fleet (General MacArthur's Amphibious Navy). He was honorably discharged in March 1946. He was a proud World War II Veteran, contributing articles and historical items to various organizations and museums throughout his life. He was also an active member of the LST 470 veteran organization over the last 70 years.



He retired after a 40-year career running Harry Sexton Marine Electric at the Port of Brownsville. Harry was a true outdoorsman; he loved fishing, camping on the beach, and hunting. He was a gifted storyteller and had too many adventures to name.



He was married twice during his lifetime. First to Violet Jean Lee Sexton, who preceded him in death in 1973; then to Marjorie Adele Tilley Sexton, who preceded him in death in 2014. He was also preceded in death by his parents Harry L. Sexton Sr. and Era Duncan Graham, his sister Barbara Ann Taylor, brother Duncan Sexton, half-brothers Harold, Robert, and Homer Sexton, and his daughter-in-law Laurie Sexton.



He is survived by his children, Ronny (Millie) Sexton, Robby Sexton, and Penny (Mike) Buckert. Other survivors include his 9 grandchildren and their spouses, as well as 14 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.



A memorial service will be held at 10:00am on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Grandview Funeral Home (8501 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena, TX 77505) with Rev. Mireya Martinez officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Heritage House Assisted Living (3123 Lafferty Rd, Pasadena, TX 77505) or Anchor Hospice (4611 Montrose Blvd, Suite A240, Houston, TX 77006 or www.anchorhospice.com). Published in Brownsville Herald on Feb. 13, 2019