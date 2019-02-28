* Homero Buitron Sr. 79, entered into eternal rest on Monday, February 25, 2019 in Brownsville, Texas, in company of his loving wife of 59 years, Maria Buitron and family. Mr. Buitron was a devoted Christian man that volunteered at Valley Regional Medical Center as a pastoral care and numerous nursing homes. He had a passion for baseball and fishing. He was a devoted fan of the Dallas Cowboys.



Mr. Buitron is preceded in death by his son Eliseo Buitron, grandson Homer Buitron III, father Dionicio Buitron Sr., and mother Elodia G. Buitron. Left to cherish his memory is his wife Maria Buitron, son Homer (Dalinda) Buitron Jr., daughter Diana (Daniel) Cruz, son Javier Buitron, daughter Belinda Rowe, 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, sister Juanita (Pascual) Espinoza, brother Dionicio (Concepcion) Buitron, sister Olga Martinez, sister, Ofelia Cantu, sister Esperanza (Eliseo) Cobos, sister Margarita Garza, and numerous nephews and nieces.



Serving as Pallbearers are Homero Buitron Jr., Javier Buitron, Daniel Cruz, Cameron Rowe, Eliseo Cobos, and Rafael Buitron.



Special thanks to Valley Regional Medical Center ICU Staff. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to National Federation of the Blind.



Visitation will begin Friday, March 01, 2019 from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm with a prayer service at 6:00 pm and a Chapel Service will be held March 02, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista. Followed by an entombment service at Buena Vista Burial Park Mausoleum. Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX. 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider. Published in Brownsville Herald on Feb. 28, 2019