Garza Memorial Funeral Home
1025 E Jackson St
Brownsville, TX 78520
(956) 542-5511
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Garza Memorial Funeral Home
1025 E Jackson St
Brownsville, TX 78520
Rosary
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Garza Memorial Funeral Home
1025 E Jackson St
Brownsville, TX 78520
Ignacia Cepeda De Garza Obituary
Brownsville Cepeda Ignacia De Garza 91, Ignacia Cepeda De Garza, 91, of Brownsville, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at her residence in Brownsville.

Ignacia Cepeda De Garza was born to Gilberto Cepeda and Albina Aparicio on December 16, 1927.

Ignacia Cepeda De Garza is survived by her children Guadalupe Garza, Carlos Garza, Blanca Montalvo, Guillermina Rendon, Maria de Angel, Maria G. Delgadillo, Adan Garza, and Manuel Garza; numerous grand children, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, and other relatives.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM with a Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM Tuesday, February 26th, 2019 at Garza Memorial Funeral Home. All services will conclude after visitation.

You may send your condolences and or sign the guestbook at garzamemorialfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Garza Memorial Funeral Home, 1025 E. Jackson St. Brownsville, TX. (956) 542-5511.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Feb. 25, 2019
