Brownsville Cepeda Ignacia De Garza 91, Ignacia Cepeda De Garza, 91, of Brownsville, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at her residence in Brownsville.
Ignacia Cepeda De Garza was born to Gilberto Cepeda and Albina Aparicio on December 16, 1927.
Ignacia Cepeda De Garza is survived by her children Guadalupe Garza, Carlos Garza, Blanca Montalvo, Guillermina Rendon, Maria de Angel, Maria G. Delgadillo, Adan Garza, and Manuel Garza; numerous grand children, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, and other relatives.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM with a Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM Tuesday, February 26th, 2019 at Garza Memorial Funeral Home. All services will conclude after visitation.
