Houston, TX Don Jerry Funkhouser 75, former resident of Brownsville, Texas, passed peacefully in Houston, Texas, on February 11, 2019.



Jerry was born in Comanche, Oklahoma, on December 23, 1943, to Byron and Niola Funkhouser. His sister Nola Funkhouser went to be with the Lord before Jerry on March 31, 2008.



Jerry grew up in the El Jardin area of east Brownsville, riding his horse to school on occasion. He was a talented musician, playing the guitar while his sister Nola sang songs to entertain guests at fish fries. Jerry married Linda Dorothy Jahns on September 3, 1963, and they had two girls: Nola D'Ann and Audra Lynn. Most of Jerry's professional career was spent in construction, where he was an expert machine operator and eventually created his own business- J & L Construction. Later he owned and operated, with his wife Linda, a small business, Jerry's Farm Supply on FM 511. He was a 4-H leader in Brownsville, assisting his daughters and other youth with their hog projects. Jerry was a skilled horseman and enjoyed the company of animals, most recently, his bedside companion Buddy.



He is survived by his daughter D'Ann Loop, son-in-law Ray Loop, granddaughters Georgia Rae Blunt, Shelby Lynn Loop, and Taylor Mae Loop, great grandson Callum James Blunt; and his daughter Audra Lynn Marks, son-in-law Ty Marks, grandson Joshua Anthony Marks, granddaughter Tarah Nicole Marks; his nephews Louis Noble and Calvin Noble.



The family will be receiving sympathy cards at 2870 S. Oklahoma, Brownsville, Texas 78521.