* Juan Manuel Garza 66, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, February 28, 2019 in Brownsville, Texas. Left to cherish her memory is wife Sylvia Garza, 3 children: Angelica Garza, Juan Manuel Garza Jr., and Sylvia Leticia Garza, 2 grandsons: Rolando Garza Jr. and Manuel Alejandro Garza, 2 brothers: Benito Garza and Guadalupe Garza, and sister Elida Mendoza.
Visitation will begin Saturday, March 02, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista. Chapel Service will be held on Sunday, March 03, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista followed by a burial service to Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX. 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider
Published in Brownsville Herald on Mar. 2, 2019