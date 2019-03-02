Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
125 Mcdavitt Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
(956) 541-5400
Resources
More Obituaries for Juan Garza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juan Manuel Garza


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Juan Manuel Garza Obituary
* Juan Manuel Garza 66, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, February 28, 2019 in Brownsville, Texas. Left to cherish her memory is wife Sylvia Garza, 3 children: Angelica Garza, Juan Manuel Garza Jr., and Sylvia Leticia Garza, 2 grandsons: Rolando Garza Jr. and Manuel Alejandro Garza, 2 brothers: Benito Garza and Guadalupe Garza, and sister Elida Mendoza.

Visitation will begin Saturday, March 02, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista. Chapel Service will be held on Sunday, March 03, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista followed by a burial service to Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX. 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider
Published in Brownsville Herald on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now