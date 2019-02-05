|
* Leonor Maria Vasquez 84, born in Rio Verde , San Luis Potosi entered into eternal rest on Saturday, February 2, 2019 in New Braunfels, Texas, surrounded by her loved ones. Maria Leonor Vasquez is survived by her daughters; Maria Ventura Contreras, Dora Imelda Sandoval (Beto), Eleida (Richard) Howell , and Rosaura (Jose Francisco) Cedillo, sons; Jaime (Randy) Medina, Francisco Medina, 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Visitation will begin Tuesday, February 5, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. Chapel Service will be held Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 2 p.m. followed by a Burial at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Feb. 5, 2019