Helen Ann
Passed away peacefully after a long illness at the West Suffolk Hospital on Friday 29th March 2019, aged 79 years.
Much loved wife of Ernie and a loving mother of Andrew and all his family. Helen will be sorely missed by all her family and friends.
Requiem Mass will take place at St Edmunds Roman Catholic Church on Tuesday 23rd April at 10.00am, followed by Committal at the West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired for Upbeat and/or
St Nicholas Hospicemay be sent c/o L. Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1NXTel: 01284 754049.
Published in Bury Free Press on Apr. 4, 2019