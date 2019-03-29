|
GREEN
Audrey
Formerly of Walsham le Willows. Our lovely Mum died on the 17th March 2019, aged 93. The funeral is to be held on Tuesday 2nd April 2019 at 1.30pm at Walsham le Willows Church followed by burial. Please join us after the service for refreshments at The Blue Boar Inn. Bright clothing preferred and donations, if desired, for Dementia Research and sent c/o AE Thurlow & Son, 1 High Street, Ixworth, Bury St Edmunds, IP31 2HH. Tel: 01359 230227
Published in Bury Free Press on Mar. 29, 2019